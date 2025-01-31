Абонаменти за списания
Fiji's Premier Dive Resort Kicks off 2025 in Style

Fiji's Premier Dive Resort Kicks off 2025 in Style

Fiji’s Premier Dive Resort Kicks Off 2025 in Style: A Commitment to Excellence in Marine Safety and Training

As 2025 dawns, Fiji’s premier dive destination, Volivoli Beach Resort, is kicking off the year with a bang. In an exciting and meaningful display of commitment to both staff development and marine safety, twenty-four (24) of the resort’s crew and interns, including members from the security and mechanical teams, have successfully completed the prestigious Marine Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) Boat Master and Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 (RME6) Captain course. This rigorous, hands-on training program marked an essential milestone in their professional journey and highlights Volivoli Beach Resort’s dedication to ongoing education and excellence in the diving and watersports sector.

An In-Depth, Hands-On Experience

The training, a blend of classroom theory and practical workshops, ensured that participants were kept engaged and challenged at every turn. Topics covered during the course were both comprehensive and crucial for any maritime professional. These included key areas such as duty of the master, safety equipment usage, voyage planning, weather forecasting, and emergency procedures. Students also learned the practical skills of boat handling—berthing, unberthing, anchoring procedures, and much more.

Perhaps one of the most valuable aspects of the course was the hands-on experience provided through multiple practical exams that were conducted both on land and at sea. This ensured that each participant could apply theoretical knowledge in real-world conditions, further reinforcing the importance of safety, professionalism, and teamwork in the marine environment.

A Proud Achievement

Volivoli Beach Resort’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Simon Doughty, spoke with pride about the resort’s continuous effort to invest in its people and the local community. “Following the ethos of continual improvement, ongoing education, and investment in the local community, we are proud to be recognized not only as Fiji’s most qualified and experienced dive and watersports operator, but also as one of the world’s premier dive operations,” Simon shared.

The training initiative exemplifies the resort’s dedication to professional excellence. By empowering its team with the skills and certifications needed to operate safely and effectively, Volivoli Beach Resort ensures that every guest has a world-class experience in the healthy vibrant waters surrounding Fiji.

A Show of Local Support

The course’s completion was marked by an official graduation and presentation ceremony, where the attendees were honored by the presence of Tu Ko Navitilevu Ratu Emori Bolobolo. His attendance underscored the importance of investing in local communities and the significant impact that such initiatives have on both the resort and the nation of Fiji as a whole.

“Vinaka vakalevu” (a heartfelt thank you) was extended to the Marine Safety Authority of Fiji for their guidance and expertise throughout the course. This collaboration not only enhanced the knowledge of the participants but also fostered a deeper relationship between the resort and Fiji’s maritime safety authorities.

As one of the leading dive resorts in Fiji, Volivoli Beach Resort continues to set the bar high when it comes to safety, service, and community development. The completion of the MSAF Boat Master and RME6 course is just one of many steps Volivoli Beach Resort has taken to ensure that its team remains at the forefront of the diving and watersports industry, providing guests with an experience that is both safe and unforgettable.

In an industry where expertise is paramount, Volivoli Beach Resort is proving time and again that it’s not just about offering world-class diving experiences—it’s about continuously investing in people, training, and safety to ensure that the waters remain as pristine and safe as they are beautiful.

Поглед напред

As the resort looks to the future, it remains committed to upholding its reputation as one of the most qualified dive operations globally. With a strong focus on local development, marine conservation, and industry-leading standards, 2025 is poised to be another year of success, growth, and remarkable achievements for Volivoli Beach Resort and its incredible team.

For those looking to dive into an unforgettable adventure while knowing that safety, professionalism, and environmental stewardship are top priorities, Volivoli Beach Resort promises an experience like no other—one that is founded on skill, education, and the spirit of community.

About Volivoli Beach Resort:

Volivoli Beach Resort is Fiji’s Premier Dive Resort, located in the stunning Suncoast region right on the Bligh Water, Fiji’s # 1 Dive Region. Known for its expert dive guides, breathtaking underwater landscapes, and commitment to sustainability, Volivoli Beach Resort offers both novice and experienced divers unparalleled access to some of the world’s most vibrant marine ecosystems.

Drop their team a line at any time at res@volivoli.com – or check them out at www.volivoli.com – it may just be your best decision in 2025


Тази седмица в подкаста, доста осъдителен доклад за властите в Червено море след потъването на Sea Story. Няколко нови рекорда, включително фотосесия на 50 м и рекорд за разстояние под вода. А лицензът на малайзийски водолазен курорт беше официално отнет от правителството.

Тази седмица в подкаста, доста осъдителен доклад за властите в Червено море след потъването на Sea Story. Няколко нови рекорда, включително фотосесия на 50 м и рекорд за разстояние под вода. А лицензът на малайзийски водолазен курорт беше официално отнет от правителството.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

