Underwater Awards Australasia is back

Last year's Best Of Show, from Gabriel Guzman's portfolio
The 2nd Underwater Awards Australasia imaging competition opens for entries from the start of June. The contest is organised in a three-way collaboration between the long-established Подводна Австралазия, на линия подводен снимка и видео ресурс DivePhotoGuide and underwater imaging equipment and dive-gear distributor UW изображения.

The event will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ this September, the second Australian edition of the hugely successful Go Diving Show in the UK.

The judging panel comprises photographers Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli and William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

Prizes valued at more than Au $70,000 (£33,000) include resort and liveaboard dive trips and underwater снимка and video gear, as well as an underwater снимка drone and a DPV with photographic platform.

Underwater Awards Australasia poster

Entrants compete for prizes in nine categories: Sharks, Sydney, Conservation, Australian, International Waters, Tough TG (using an OM System or Olympus Tough compact), Portfolio (six images), Smartphone / Action Cam and the Reels Showcase video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best Of Show”.

Competitors can be based anywhere in the world but, International Waters category apart, they are required to submit their most captivating and compelling work carried out in the Australasian region. 

Entry fees are US $10 (£7.40) per image or video and the competition closes on 20 July. The results will be revealed on UnderwaterCompetition.com, and winners will be reported on Дивернет.

Също в Divernet: SUNBURSTS SCORE AT FIRST UNDERWATER AWARDS AUSTRALASIA

Как се монтира странично монтиран цилиндър?

Как мога да си прикрепя мигаща светлинна стробоскопична лампа, за да може приятелят ми да ме вижда? #askmark #scubadiving

Това ли е най-добрият център за гмуркане? W\@wakatobidiveresort

