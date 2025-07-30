Снимки от Малдивите отбелязват Месеца на гмуркането за жени на OBLU

In April this year Дивернет изпрати снимка-journalist Richard Aspinall to the Maldives’ North Male Atoll to sample the underwater experiences available while staying at the OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO resort and using its dive-centre TGI Maldives.

Дивернет unveiled an exhibition of the resulting фотография to coincide with the celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025 on 19 July – an event extended by the resort into an entire Women’s Dive Month, with a range of experiences based around scuba diving with wellness.

- снимка-gallery has doubled as an educational platform for guest divers and snorkellers on ways of protecting coral reefs, says the resort. The exhibition was inaugurated by seven international women journalists and TGI Малдиви operations manager Greta Marcelli.

Based in the Scottish borders, Richard Aspinall has been trained in ecology and conservation biology and has worked in wildlife conservation and heritage management.

From mesmerising moray eels and majestic whitetip reef sharks to the vibrant swirls of blue-line snapper and clown triggerfish, his photographs offer a vivid window into the thriving coral ecosystems that surround Helengeli – as can be seen in his Дивернет статията Why I Never Tire Of The Maldives, which first appeared in June.

Outstanding contribution

Last year the OBLU Helengeli resort became the first recipient of PADI’s Outstanding Contribution to Female Diving award when it welcomed 10 women journalists from around the world to discover scuba diving as part of Women’s Dive Day 2024 – the inspiration for Women’s Dive Month.

“There’s something magical about Helengeli,” says the resort’s general manager Alain Trefois. “Marine life is incredible, and the energy of this place is unlike anywhere else. This exhibition, crafted with care by our team, beautifully captures that spirit, combining ocean wonder with a sense of empowerment.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Richard Aspinall and Дивернет for their stunning imagery and collaboration in bringing this exhibition to life.”

