Най-големият онлайн ресурс за гмуркачи
Търсене
Затворете това поле за търсене.

Locator beacons: ‘15min that could save your life’

Следвайте ни в Google Новини
Абонирайте се за нашия седмичен бюлетин
Diver with a Nautilus lifeLine PLB (Steve Warren)
Diver with a Nautilus lifeLine PLB (Steve Warren)

Scuba divers who use personal locator beacons (PLBs) are being urged to take part in a consultation on a Coastguard proposal to make search and rescue response faster and simpler should they go missing at sea – and then to ensure that their own devices are registered.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) is putting forward an update that would bring PLBs under the same registration requirements that currently apply to Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs), as used on some boats. 

PLBs broadcast a location on the same 406MHz frequency as the bigger EPIRBs but are designed to be worn on the body rather than kept on a vessel or life-raft. They are always manually activated. 

The change would require divers and others to register their current and any new PLBs with the MCA – free of charge – if they are to be used in any maritime environment, ranging from sea and coast to rivers and lakes. 

ID, verify and locate

Registration means that when a PLB is activated, the Coastguard can use the details to identify, verify and locate the person in distress and, it says, send help more quickly and effectively in an emergency. 

“Spending just 15 minutes registering a PLB online could make all the difference to being found and recovered safely from a life-threatening situation,” says UK distress & security beacon registry manager Linda Goulding. “Simply register any existing 406MHz PLBs, and any new ones you buy in future, on our customer self-serve webpage as people currently do with their EPIRBs.  

“Make sure you keep your registration up to date to ensure that search and rescue teams can find you in an emergency.” 

The package of updates also reflects changes in technology and extends registration obligations to various types of watercraft. In formal terms, updating registration requirements for EPIRBs and introducing new registration requirements for PLBs means replacing the Merchant Shipping (EPIRB Registration) Regulations 2000 with the Merchant Shipping (EPIRB and PLB Registration) (Radiocommunications) (Amendment) Regulations 2025.

People are asked to respond to the consultation no later than 30 January, 2025.

Също в Divernet: ТЕСТ ЗА ВОДОЛАЗ: Nautilus LifeLine GPS персонален локатор, УСТРОЙСТВО ЗА ПЕРСОНАЛЕН ЛОКАТОР NAUTILUS LIFELINE Marine Rescue GPS, Гмурнете се като професионалист: Кое предпазно оборудване да носите?

Latest Подкаст епизод от Scuba Diver Mag
Изживейте Freebreathe, първият по рода си в подводното изследване. Лично, преносимо устройство за гмуркане с шнорхел, което ви дава достъп до неограничен приток на въздух до 15 фута под повърхността на водата чрез силата на собственото ви движение на тялото. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, под вода Фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за ревюта на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за доклади за пътуване: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в уебсайт на Обединеното кралство: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За рекламиране в рамките на нашите марки ------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- --- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Партнираме си с https://www.scuba .com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичко необходимо за вашето оборудване. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

Изживейте Freebreathe, първият по рода си в подводното изследване. Лично, преносимо устройство за гмуркане с шнорхел, което ви дава достъп до неограничен приток на въздух до 15 фута под повърхността на водата чрез силата на собственото ви движение на тялото.
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Пакет за подводно потапяне Freebreathe в #DEMA

Партньорска връзка на Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, Подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за прегледи на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Доклади за пътувания: https ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За рекламиране в рамките на нашите марки ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Партнираме си с https://www.scuba .com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичките ви основни неща. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане. 00:00 Въведение 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Removing Fin Straps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Партньорска връзка на Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.
00: 00 Въведение
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Премахване на каишки за перки
08:19 Плъзгащо се води
10:16 Задни ципове
12:56 Сгъваеми правила
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Още неща, с които водолазите се борят w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Кожух за смартфон за подводно предаване на живо Divolk #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ОБОРУДВАНЕ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за прегледи на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в нашия марки ------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com /scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички вашата екипировка най-важното. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

Корпус за смартфон за подводно предаване на живо Divolk
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Корпус за смартфон Divolk за подводно предаване на живо в #DEMA

Запиши се

НЕКА ПОДДЪРЖАМЕ ВРЪЗКА!

Получавайте седмичен преглед на всички новини и статии на Divernet Маска за гмуркане
Ние не спам! Прочетете нашите декларация за поверителност за повече информация.

Запиши се
Известие за
гост

0 Коментари
Повечето гласували
Най-новите -старите
Вградени отзиви
Вижте всички коментари
Скорошни Коментари
клозет: Самостоятелният излет на водолаза доведе до намирането на останките от Корнуол
Елке Божановски: Назоваха британските водолази, изчезнали от Sea Story
Каспър: Гмуркачите със скутери на CCR бяха засмукани от входа на язовира
Рафаел Нови Сетя х: Как правилно да транспортирате резервоар за гмуркане
Юджийн: 4 водолази загинаха, след като бяха засмукани в тръба
Последни новини
Хидрогелът може да спре гниенето на дървения материал от корабокрушение Хидрогелът може да спре гниенето на дървения материал от корабокрушение
Благотворителна организация за гмуркане Diveheart DEMA, платинен шампион на общността за гмуркане за 2024 г Благотворителна организация за гмуркане Diveheart DEMA, платинен шампион на общността за гмуркане за 2024 г
Размножаване на корали на Големия бариерен риф Размножаване на корали на Големия бариерен риф
Рекордна глоба за фирма, която остави тийнейджъра сам при първото гмуркане Рекордна глоба за фирма, която остави тийнейджъра сам при първото гмуркане
Bonaire TeK 2024 огромен успех Bonaire TeK 2024 огромен успех
Търсенето на водолази продължава в Уелс и Оркни Търсенето на водолази продължава в Уелс и Оркни
Свържете се с нас
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Снимките без авторство в този сайт са собственост на фотографа.
Свържете се със списание DIVER за повече.
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Всички права запазени.