Британски турист загина след пожар на водолазна лодка в Тайланд

Тайланд

A 26-year-old British backpacker has died after a fire ripped through a dive boat some six miles off the coast of Koh Tao in Thailand.

Alexandra Clarke had asked the guides on the boat if she could use the bathroom shortly before the blaze broke out in the engine room on the Davy Jones Locker vessel at around 9.15am on Sunday 16th March.

A total of 22 people were on board the boat – 16 tourists, four dive instructors, a boat captain, and a crew member. All others on board have been accounted for.

Miss Clarke was originally listed as missing, but it has been confirmed by Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong that her body was found on the burned-out vessel.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was related to a malfunction which occurred while the tanks were being filled with compressed air.

