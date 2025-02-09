Абонаменти за списания
Премахване на реклами за £3/месец
Влез

Niue love: Подарък за Свети Валентин за гмуркачи 

Следвайте ни в Google Новини
Абонирайте се за нашия седмичен бюлетин
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, National Geographic Pristine Seas wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A parrotfish at Niue’s Beveridge Reef (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its Ocean Conservation Commitments (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

- Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

Също в Divernet: PAUL ROSE: STILL DIVING THANKS TO A HYPERLITE 1, PRISTINE SEAS ДАВА НАЧАЛО НА 5-ГОДИШНО НАЧАЛО В ТИХИЯ ОКЕАН, PRISTINE SEAS ИЗСЛЕДВА ПО-МАЛКО ИЗВЕСТНОТО ПАЛАУ



Latest Подкаст епизод от Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Маркирайте страхотно видео, обичам вашето съдържание. Наскоро тествах хидроцилиндъра си, беше напълнен с въздух колко дълго можете да задържите въздуха в цилиндъра, преди да го използвате. Освен това водолазният магазин може да източи въздуха и да го напълни с нитрокс? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, под вода Уебсайт за фотография, съвети и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичките ви основни неща. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

@timpel49
#AskMark Маркирайте страхотно видео, обичам вашето съдържание. Наскоро тествах цилиндъра ми, беше пълен с въздух, колко време можете да задържите въздуха в цилиндъра, преди да го използвате. Освен това водолазният магазин може да източи въздуха и да го напълни с нитрокс?
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Колко дълго можете да задържите въздух в цилиндър? #AskMark #scubadiving

Пълен списък на шоута за гмуркане с връзки: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 ЯНУАРИ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международно изложение за лодки) 1-2 ФЕВРУАРИ: Duikvaker 21-23 ФЕВРУАРИ: Европейско шоу за гмуркане (EUDI) ФЕВРУАРИ 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Малайзия 1-2 МАРТ: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 МАРТ: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 МАРТ: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 АПРИЛ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 МАЙ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) МАЙ 31 – 1 ЮНИ: Scuba Show 13-15 ЮНИ: Малайзия International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 СЕПТЕМВРИ: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 ОКТОМВРИ: Diving Talks 11-14 НОЕМВРИ: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за прегледи на водолазна екипировка: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за репортажи за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване. 00:00 Въведение 01:35 Реклама на Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Средиземно море 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Скуба шоу 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Пълен списък на шоута за гмуркане с връзки:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 ЯНУАРИ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международно изложение за лодки)
1-2 ФЕВРУАРИ: Duikvaker
21-23 ФЕВРУАРИ: Европейско шоу за гмуркане (EUDI)
21-23 ФЕВРУАРИ: Изложение Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Малайзия
1-2 МАРТ: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 МАРТ: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Австралия
28-30 МАРТ: Шоу за средиземноморско гмуркане
4-6 АПРИЛ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 МАЙ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 МАЙ – 1 ЮНИ: Скуба шоу
13-15 ЮНИ: Малайзия International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 СЕПТЕМВРИ: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 ОКТОМВРИ: Беседи за гмуркане
11-14 НОЕМВРИ: DEMA Show

#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.
00: 00 Въведение
01:35 Реклама на Scuba.com
02:35 Дуйквакер
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Средиземно море
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Скуба шоу
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Беседи за гмуркане
11:58 ДЕМА

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Предстоящи шоута за гмуркане през 2025 г. #scubadiving #diveshow

Американският гмуркач Барингтън Скот постави потвърден световен рекорд на Гинес за най-бързо време за гмуркане на всичките седем континента. Градският съвет на Картахена казва, че се готви да затегне достъпа до системата Cueva del Agua (Водна пещера) в южна Испания след смъртта на 37-годишна гмуркачка там на 18 януари. И строител на подводни местообитания току-що подобри рекорда за най-дълго време, прекарано под вода. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR ПОКУПКИ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, Подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Отзиви за водолазно оборудване Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, Под вода Уебсайт за снимки, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

Американският гмуркач Барингтън Скот постави потвърден световен рекорд на Гинес за най-бързо време за гмуркане на всичките седем континента. Градският съвет на Картахена казва, че се готви да затегне достъпа до системата Cueva del Agua (Водна пещера) в Южна Испания след смъртта на 37-годишна гмуркачка там на 18 януари. И строител на подводни местообитания току-що подобри рекорда за най-дълго време, прекарано под вода.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Испанската пещера затворена след смъртоносен случай #scuba #podcast #news

Запиши се

НЕКА ПОДДЪРЖАМЕ ВРЪЗКА!

Получавайте седмичен преглед на всички новини и статии на Divernet Маска за гмуркане
Ние не спам! Прочетете нашите декларация за поверителност за повече информация.
Запиши се
Известие за
гост

0 Коментари
Повечето гласували
Най-новите -старите
Вградени отзиви
Вижте всички коментари
Скорошни Коментари
микрофон: 4 водолази загинаха, след като бяха засмукани в тръба
Ал Каталфумо: Смърт на коралите в Карибите
Ейдън Карли: Пещерният водолаз оцелява 60 часа във въздушен джоб
Дарън: Можете ли да се гмуркате след инсулт?
Саймън Уолш: Смърт на коралите в Карибите
Последни новини
Niue love: Подарък за Свети Валентин за гмуркачи Niue love: Подарък за Свети Валентин за гмуркачи 
Туристическа лодка се преобърна в Суецкия залив Туристическа лодка се преобърна в Суецкия залив
Последните пленени косатки във Франция са изправени пред несигурна съдба Последните пленени косатки във Франция са изправени пред несигурна съдба
Графичният роман подчертава гмуркането в призрачна мрежа Графичният роман подчертава гмуркането в призрачна мрежа
ДНК го доказва: косатките убиват заради черния дроб на бяла акула ДНК го доказва: косатките убиват заради черния дроб на бяла акула
„Бъдете внимателни при избора на лодки за гмуркане в Червено море“, предупреждава MAIB „Бъдете внимателни при избора на лодки за гмуркане в Червено море“, предупреждава MAIB
Свържете се с нас
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Снимките без авторство в този сайт са собственост на фотографа.
Свържете се със списание DIVER за повече.
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Всички права запазени.
Абонаменти за подаръци
Абонирайте се за £3/месец