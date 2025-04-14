Абонаменти за списания
Краят на една ера – Anne Hasson обявява оттеглянето си от Aggressor Adventures

Ан Хасън

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from снимка pro and crew member aboard the original Кайман Агресор scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure пътуване компания.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and пътуване със семейството и приятелите.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the пътуване industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife снимка safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife снимка safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Ан Хасън празнува пенсионирането си

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the гмуркане пътуване industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of пътуване and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

Като вицепрезидент на Агресорски приключения, Hasson управляваше отделите за резервации, маркетинг и реклама, поддържайки целостта и имиджа на марката и корпоративната идентичност на 41-годишната компания. 

