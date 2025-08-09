Водолази от филипинските военноморски сили загинаха по време на почивка

Two Philippine Navy personnel died during a recreational dive in the Celebes Sea some 2km off Barangay Mindupok, Sarangani on 4 August, prompting the service to launch an investigation.

The experienced divers, men aged 48 and 50, had reportedly gone diving while off-duty with two other individuals, but went missing for more than an hour before both were found floating unconscious at the surface.

They were later declared dead on arrival at Sarangani Provincial Hospital in Maitum, according to a Navy statement. The authorities have yet to provide any details on what might have happened.

Sarangani is a province in the far south of the Philippines on the island of Mindanao, which is rarely visited by overseas divers.

Navy spokesperson Captain John Percie Alcos confirmed that one of the divers had been on a mental-wellness “rest and recreation” break and the other on authorised absence.

He said that their names would be withheld while the investigation proceeded. “We are providing full assistance to the bereaved families… Above all, we recognise and honour the service and dedication of our fallen sailors,” he said.

The Navy said that besides probing the incident it was reviewing diving protocols to identify any needed improvements to recreational as well as operational diving procedures.

Two Russian scuba divers died in the Philippines after being swept away in strong currents earlier this year.