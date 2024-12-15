Най-големият онлайн ресурс за гмуркачи
Търсене
Затворете това поле за търсене.

Разстоянието не е предмет за търсещия половинка гърбав

Следвайте ни в Google Новини
Абонирайте се за нашия седмичен бюлетин
The humpback whale's distinctive tail (Ekaterina Kalashnikova)
The well-travelled humpback whale's tell-tale tail (Ekaterina Kalashnikova)

One of the longest known migrations of any mammal, and surprising even by the standards of wide-ranging humpback whales, has been documented by an international team of researchers with the help of citizen-scientists.

Humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) migration routes are known to extend over long distances between north and south, from tropical breeding grounds to cooler feeding grounds, but the populations tend to remain separate longitudinally, and highly loyal to their habitual feeding grounds.

In the Southern Hemisphere there are seven known breeding populations and until now there was not thought to be much overlap between them. 

Company of females

Now the team has recorded what it says is the longest documented distance between sightings of a mature male humpback, seen on the wintering grounds of two different ocean basins. 

He was first observed in the eastern Pacific off Colombia in 2013 and 2017, and then five years later near Zanzibar in the south-western Indian Ocean, by which time he was thought to have been at least 15 years old. 

The sightings all occurred around breeding season and showed the whale in the company of females. With the two breeding stocks separated by 120° of longitude, the distance the whale had to cover between them was a minimum of 13,046km. 

Citizen-scientists as well as scientific researchers contributed to the study through the multiple photographs submitted to the website Happywhale, which identifies the animals by their individual flukes and has a database containing more than 100,000 images

The exceptional migration might have been driven by climate change depleting stocks of the krill on which the whales feed, say the scientists. However, another theory is that, as whale populations continue to recover since the 1980s hunting moratorium observed by most countries, it might have become more difficult for males to compete to find a suitable female within their usual grounds.

Whale researcher Ekaterina Kalashnikova
Whale researcher Ekaterina Kalashnikova

Dr Ekaterina Kalashnikova of the Tanzania Cetaceans Program led the study, and she says that the whale’s journey represents the longest distance a humpback whale has ever been recorded travelling.

The study was said to underline the importance of “transboundary research effort and citizen science to understand potential drivers and population impact of interoceanic movements of humpback whales”. It is published in the journal Кралското общество открива науката.

Също в Divernet: Хомосексуалната среща на Humpbacks, уловена от камера, Ловците на извънземни вдъхновяват първия в света чат с кит, Британските морета са „сервизна станция“ за гърбати, Humpback Hits: Catchy songs could circle world

Latest Подкаст епизод от Scuba Diver Mag
Изживейте Freebreathe, първият по рода си в подводното изследване. Лично, преносимо устройство за гмуркане с шнорхел, което ви дава достъп до неограничен приток на въздух до 15 фута под повърхността на водата чрез силата на собственото ви движение на тялото. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, под вода Фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за ревюта на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за доклади за пътуване: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в уебсайт на Обединеното кралство: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За рекламиране в рамките на нашите марки ------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------- --- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Партнираме си с https://www.scuba .com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичко необходимо за вашето оборудване. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

Изживейте Freebreathe, първият по рода си в подводното изследване. Лично, преносимо устройство за гмуркане с шнорхел, което ви дава достъп до неограничен приток на въздух до 15 фута под повърхността на водата чрез силата на собственото ви движение на тялото.
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Пакет за подводно потапяне Freebreathe в #DEMA

Партньорска връзка на Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, Подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за прегледи на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Доклади за пътувания: https ://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За рекламиране в рамките на нашите марки ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Партнираме си с https://www.scuba .com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичките ви основни неща. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане. 00:00 Въведение 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Removing Fin Straps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Партньорска връзка на Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.
00: 00 Въведение
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Премахване на каишки за перки
08:19 Плъзгащо се води
10:16 Задни ципове
12:56 Сгъваеми правила
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Още неща, с които водолазите се борят w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Кожух за смартфон за подводно предаване на живо Divolk #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ОБОРУДВАНЕ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за прегледи на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в нашия марки ------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com /scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички вашата екипировка най-важното. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

Корпус за смартфон за подводно предаване на живо Divolk
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Корпус за смартфон Divolk за подводно предаване на живо в #DEMA

Запиши се

НЕКА ПОДДЪРЖАМЕ ВРЪЗКА!

Получавайте седмичен преглед на всички новини и статии на Divernet Маска за гмуркане
Ние не спам! Прочетете нашите декларация за поверителност за повече информация.

Запиши се
Известие за
гост

0 Коментари
Повечето гласували
Най-новите -старите
Вградени отзиви
Вижте всички коментари
Скорошни Коментари
Jimmy: Хал Уотс: Смъртта на г-н Скуба
Дон Ферис: Хал Уотс: Смъртта на г-н Скуба
Ками: Дуния Бару на Вакатоби
Шейн: Извънредни новини: Списание Scuba Diver се мести в Divernet!
клозет: Самостоятелният излет на водолаза доведе до намирането на останките от Корнуол
Последни новини
Разстоянието не е предмет за търсещия половинка гърбав Разстоянието не е предмет за търсещия половинка гърбав
Труп на водолаз открит в Северен Уелс Труп на водолаз открит в Северен Уелс
Steve Backshall взема Ocean Down Under Steve Backshall взема Ocean Down Under
Тялото на изчезналия водолаз е открито на плажа Корниш Тялото на изчезналия водолаз е открито на плажа Корниш
Осъден: Човек, който стои зад заговор за наркотици, оставил водолаза на CCR мъртъв Осъден: Човек, който стои зад заговор за наркотици, оставил водолаза на CCR мъртъв
Собственик на водолазен магазин получи 27 години затвор за сексуално насилие Собственик на водолазен магазин получи 27 години затвор за сексуално насилие
Свържете се с нас
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Снимките без авторство в този сайт са собственост на фотографа.
Свържете се със списание DIVER за повече.
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Всички права запазени.