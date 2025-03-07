Абонаменти за списания
Премахване на реклами за £3/месец
Влез

Turtle dancing – and what it means

Следвайте ни в Google Новини
Абонирайте се за нашия седмичен бюлетин
How do turtles learn where to find food? (Ken Lohmann / UNC Biology Department)
How do turtles learn where to find food? (Ken Lohmann / UNC Biology Department)

Any diver who might witness a sea turtle revolving wildly in the water is watching an instinctive ‘dance’ as the animal works to orientate itself with Earth’s magnetic field.

Scientists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill have just published what they believe is a groundbreaking study of how turtles navigate. 

Biologist and lead author of the study Kayla Goforth, a recent UNC doctoral candidate, came up with a hypothesis concerning turtles’ ability to return repeatedly to the same feeding sites, even if it meant swimming halfway round the Earth.

“Kayla began to wonder if we could get the turtles to associate the magnetic signature of a geographic area with food — and therefore act out this turtle dance behaviour,” said Prof Kenneth Lohmann, who with his wife Catherine runs the biology department’s Lohmann Lab. 

“She really took the lead in this,” he said of Goforth’s experiment to test the hypothesis. “I wasn’t at all sure in the beginning whether it would work, but we were happy to have her try – and it turned out remarkably well.”

Newly hatched turtle (Ken Lohmann / UNC Biology Department)
Newly hatched loggerhead turtle (Ken Lohmann / UNC Biology Department)

The team conditioned captive loggerhead turtles to certain magnetic fields by replicating those of various oceanic locations, repeatedly feeding the turtles in some places but not in others.

When later exposed to the fields in which they had previously been fed, their wild “turtle dancing behaviour” indicated that they associated the magnetic signature with food.

When excited by a familiar magnetic signature the turtles would lift their heads out of water, mouths open, slap their flippers and sometimes spin in circles. 

According to Goforth’s team they are using their “magnetic map sense”, but also have a “magnetic compass sense” that enables them to move in particular directions. 

Map or compass sense?

Working with UNC’s physics and astronomy department, the team investigated the effects of radio-frequency oscillating magnetic fields on the turtles’ magnetic senses. They were surprised to find that while the fields had no effect on map sense they would disrupt the turtles’ ability to use compass sense and orientate themselves.

A hatchling in a harness in the cause of science (Ken Lohmann / UNC Biology Department)
A hatchling in a harness in the cause of science (Ken Lohmann / UNC Biology Department)

“It suggested that there are two different mechanisms for the magnetic map and compass, and they might have evolved separately,” said Goforth.

She is now continuing postdoctoral research at Texas A&M University to explore these processes further, though now using monarch butterflies rather than turtles.

“We know that for the visual sense, you have eyes; for the sense of smell, you have a nose; and for hearing, you have ears, but no receptor like that has been identified for the magnetic sense, and the mechanism remains unknown,” says Goforth.

Ученето току-що е публикуван in природа.

Също в Divernet: ЧУДОТО НА МОРСКИ КОСТЕНУРКИ, МОРСКИ КОСТЕНУРКИ НА БРЪГА, 400 ЧАСА Гмуркане като биостудент се застъпва за туморни костенурки, ПРОСЛЕДВАНЕ НА ТРОПИЧЕСКИ КОСТЕНУРКИ – ДЪЛБОКО, СЕКСУАЛНО ИЗКЛЮЧЕНИЕ НА ЗЕЛЕНАТА КОСТЕНУРКА: НОВА ПРИЧИНА ЗА ПРИТЕСНЕНИЕ

Latest Подкаст епизод от Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Маркирайте страхотно видео, обичам вашето съдържание. Наскоро тествах хидроцилиндъра си, беше напълнен с въздух колко дълго можете да задържите въздуха в цилиндъра, преди да го използвате. Освен това водолазният магазин може да източи въздуха и да го напълни с нитрокс? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, под вода Уебсайт за фотография, съвети и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичките ви основни неща. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

@timpel49
#AskMark Маркирайте страхотно видео, обичам вашето съдържание. Наскоро тествах цилиндъра ми, беше пълен с въздух, колко време можете да задържите въздуха в цилиндъра, преди да го използвате. Освен това водолазният магазин може да източи въздуха и да го напълни с нитрокс?
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Колко дълго можете да задържите въздух в цилиндър? #AskMark #scubadiving

Пълен списък на шоута за гмуркане с връзки: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 ЯНУАРИ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международно изложение за лодки) 1-2 ФЕВРУАРИ: Duikvaker 21-23 ФЕВРУАРИ: Европейско шоу за гмуркане (EUDI) ФЕВРУАРИ 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Малайзия 1-2 МАРТ: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 МАРТ: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 МАРТ: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 АПРИЛ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 МАЙ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) МАЙ 31 – 1 ЮНИ: Scuba Show 13-15 ЮНИ: Малайзия International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 СЕПТЕМВРИ: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 ОКТОМВРИ: Diving Talks 11-14 НОЕМВРИ: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за прегледи на водолазна екипировка: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за репортажи за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване. 00:00 Въведение 01:35 Реклама на Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Средиземно море 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Скуба шоу 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Пълен списък на шоута за гмуркане с връзки:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 ЯНУАРИ: Boot Düsseldorf (Международно изложение за лодки)
1-2 ФЕВРУАРИ: Duikvaker
21-23 ФЕВРУАРИ: Европейско шоу за гмуркане (EUDI)
21-23 ФЕВРУАРИ: Изложение Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Малайзия
1-2 МАРТ: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 МАРТ: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Австралия
28-30 МАРТ: Шоу за средиземноморско гмуркане
4-6 АПРИЛ: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 МАЙ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 МАЙ – 1 ЮНИ: Скуба шоу
13-15 ЮНИ: Малайзия International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 СЕПТЕМВРИ: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 ОКТОМВРИ: Беседи за гмуркане
11-14 НОЕМВРИ: DEMA Show

#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.
00: 00 Въведение
01:35 Реклама на Scuba.com
02:35 Дуйквакер
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Средиземно море
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Скуба шоу
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Беседи за гмуркане
11:58 ДЕМА

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Предстоящи шоута за гмуркане през 2025 г. #scubadiving #diveshow

Американският гмуркач Барингтън Скот постави потвърден световен рекорд на Гинес за най-бързо време за гмуркане на всичките седем континента. Градският съвет на Картахена казва, че се готви да затегне достъпа до системата Cueva del Agua (Водна пещера) в южна Испания след смъртта на 37-годишна гмуркачка там на 18 януари. И строител на подводни местообитания току-що подобри рекорда за най-дълго време, прекарано под вода. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR ПОКУПКИ: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, Подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Отзиви за водолазно оборудване Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, Под вода Уебсайт за снимки, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕДИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

Американският гмуркач Барингтън Скот постави потвърден световен рекорд на Гинес за най-бързо време за гмуркане на всичките седем континента. Градският съвет на Картахена казва, че се готви да затегне достъпа до системата Cueva del Agua (Водна пещера) в Южна Испания след смъртта на 37-годишна гмуркачка там на 18 януари. И строител на подводни местообитания току-що подобри рекорда за най-дълго време, прекарано под вода.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ПОКУПКИ НА ЕКИПИРОВКА: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане или препоръки за всеки производител. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане или специфични изисквания от производителите на оборудване.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Испанската пещера затворена след смъртоносен случай #scuba #podcast #news

Запиши се

НЕКА ПОДДЪРЖАМЕ ВРЪЗКА!

Получавайте седмичен преглед на всички новини и статии на Divernet Маска за гмуркане
Ние не спам! Прочетете нашите декларация за поверителност за повече информация.
Запиши се
Известие за
гост

0 Коментари
Повечето гласували
Най-новите -старите
Вградени отзиви
Вижте всички коментари
Скорошни Коментари
Габи кортаберия: Ирландия получава първия си изкуствен риф
Саймън Уолш: Смърт на коралите в Карибите
Александър Бас: Нова компания поема Scubaverse
Сара К. Макдоналд: Смърт на коралите в Карибите
Кларк Рос: Гласове на водолази за оформяне на действията в областта на климата в първото по рода си национално проучване
Последни новини
Turtle dancing – and what it means Turtle dancing – and what it means
Разплетен, но кашалот умира от Скай Разплетен, но кашалот умира от Скай
Удар и бягство оставя водолаза с нараняване на крака Удар и бягство оставя водолаза с нараняване на крака
Гмуркане в Средиземно море това лято? Най-добре прочетете това Гмуркане в Средиземно море това лято? Най-добре прочетете това
Двама руски водолази загинаха след раздяла във Филипините Двама руски водолази загинаха след раздяла във Филипините
DiveLogs представя широкоформатна книга с топ дестинации за гмуркане на GO Diving Show DiveLogs представя широкоформатна книга с топ дестинации за гмуркане на GO Diving Show
Свържете се с нас
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Снимките без авторство в този сайт са собственост на фотографа.
Свържете се със списание DIVER за повече.
Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube Конци
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Всички права запазени.
Абонаменти за подаръци
Абонирайте се за £3/месец