Най-големият онлайн ресурс за гмуркачи
Търсене
Затворете това поле за търсене.

A deep dive with Kostas Thoctarides

Следвайте Divernet в Google Новини
Абонирайте се за нашия седмичен бюлетин
Kostas Thoctarides’ ROVs in action on an aircraft wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)
Kostas Thoctarides’ ROVs in action on an aircraft wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)

What does it take to locate a submarine lost for more than eight decades? Through meticulous research and a passion for history Kostas Thoctarides recently announced his eighth sub wreck discovery, HMS танкист, както се съобщава на Дивернет. He shares some of his experiences in underwater exploration in conversation with ROSS J ROBERTSON, with additional research by Dr KONSTANTINOS GIANNAKOS

Every corner of each room was filled with towering, disorderly stacks of books, and shelves groaned under the sheer weight of accumulated knowledge. Nautical artwork adorned the walls, punctuated by the occasional brass diving helmet or compass – silent relics of the deep. 

Stepping into this suburban Athens apartment felt like crossing into another world, a sacred space where history, exploration and the sea coalesced. The air seemed to whisper with the mysteries of the ocean. 

Ловецът на останки Костас Токтаридес
Ловецът на останки Костас Токтаридес

My host welcomed me with a gracious nod, gesturing toward a long table that had clearly served as a hub for countless meetings and profound discussions. His warm, easy demeanour put me instantly at ease, and soon our conversation began to flow. 

As he deftly retrieved books from the shelves or produced well-worn folders to underscore a point, it became clear: I was in the presence of someone whose vast knowledge was rivalled only by his boundless passion for all things maritime. 

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise. After all, I was speaking to Kostas Thoctarides – a legend in the international diving community, whose name resonates like the depths he has explored.

Съдържание

Dive logbook

Kostas’s personal dive logbook deserves to be enshrined as a national treasure. Since his first scuba dive in 1986, he has explored countless shipwrecks, including an impressive number of submarines. Notably, in 1997 he discovered HMS Персей, which had been struck by an Italian mine in December 1941 and now lies at 52m between the Greek islands of Zakynthos and Kefalonia. 

Through pure research, he was also the first to identify U-133, struck by a Greek mine on 14 March, 1942, shortly after leaving the German U-boat base at Salamis, near Athens. It now rests 72m deep off the island of Aegina in the Saronic Gulf.

Kostas’ journey into the deep began after completing specialised training in mixed-gas deep diving in 1987, when he was propelled into the demanding world of professional diving. Trained by prestigious state schools in the UK (HSE) and France (INPP & COMEX), he rapidly advanced to the highest levels.

Thoctarides in his early days as a commercial diver (Kostas Thoctarides)
Thoctarides in his early days as a commercial diver (Kostas Thoctarides)

Embracing cutting-edge technologies, he achieved certification from the renowned French company COMEX as a pilot of the submersible Тетида for the National Centre for Marine Research, and as chief ROV pilot. 

His expertise has led him to explore and document hundreds of 20th-century shipwrecks, including historic vessels such as the Hellenic destroyers Vasilissa Olga намлява хидра, the submarine Katsonis, and the ex-ocean liner HMHS Британик, sister-ship to the титаничен.

He has also explored the wreck of the Hellenic Navy fast-attack torpedo boat P-25 Kostakos, which sank in November 1996 during naval exercises following a collision with the passenger ferry Самайна off the island of Samos, with the loss of four crew-members.

“One of the most challenging mixed-gas dives of my career took place in 1996, during the height of the Greek-Turkish crisis at the Imia islets,” Kostas recalled. “Amid heightened tensions, a Greek Navy AB 212 helicopter tragically crashed north of the islets, with its three-man crew lost at sea. 

“As part of the recovery operation, I dived to a depth of 96m, navigating politically tense and physically turbulent waters to locate and recover the sunken PN21 helicopter,” he said, underscoring the extent of his experience in high-stakes underwater operations.

висока оценка

Kostas has been honoured many times for his services to Greece. Former Minister of National Defence Gerasimos Arsenis personally commended him for his contributions, as did Lt-General Kapravelos, Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, for the recovery of two missing soldiers from Lake Vouliagmeni in 1993. 

ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)
ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)

In 1996 he was again recognised by the Hellenic Navy General Staff and Chief Vice-Admiral Paliogiorgos for his critical role in recovering the PN21 helicopter. That same year, he was honoured once more by Vice-Admiral Paliogiorgos for leading the search and recovery of P-25 Kostakos’s missing crew.

His expertise has also earned him accolades beyond the military. In 2003, the Hellenic Ministry of Transport & Communications, along with the Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Safety Board, awarded him an honorary distinction for his contributions to recovering downed aircraft in Greek waters. 

In 1997 the International Academy of Letters & Arts presented him with the gold medal and the prestigious Prize of Virtue and Courage. Additionally, in 2000 the British Submarine Old Comrades Association honoured him for discovering Персей.

Безмилостно преследване

Kostas is an accomplished author and a producer of films and TV documentaries, specialising in the exploration of 20th-century historical shipwrecks.

In recent years he has continued to embrace technology for pushing the boundaries of deeper wreck discoveries, using ROVs that can withstand extreme pressures and conditions far better than human divers.

“Remotely piloting an ROV is far from easy, as my daughter Agapi can tell you,” he chuckled. “She’s the first certified female ROV operator in Greece. It takes not only a specialised skill-set but also a ‘sixth sense’ to do it well,” he added proudly. 

Kostas Thoctarides and his daughter Agapi head out to a wreck-site (Kostas Thoctarides)
Kostas Thoctarides and his daughter Agapi head out to a wreck-site (Kostas Thoctarides)

That said, his scanning equipment largely consists of a modified, off-the-shelf fish-finder sonar rather than specialised gear, underlining that skill and experience outweigh the need for expensive gadgets.

What sets Kostas apart is a relentless passion that drives him to conduct multi-layered research, meticulously piecing together historical records and eyewitness accounts. With every wreck he uncovers, Kostas says he experiences an exhilarating rush – the thrill of revealing stories that only the physical evidence can fully provide.

“In November 2021, I discovered the WW2 Italian submarine Янтина, torpedoed by the British submarine HMS Torbay on 5 July, 1941. It was lying at a depth of 103m south of Mykonos, but there was a twist – the entire bow section was missing. It wasn’t anywhere to be found, and that really bothered me. It took me three more years to locate it.”

Друг изглед, показващ характерния нож за борба с подводни мрежи (Костас Токтаридес)
Anti-submarine-net cutter on the eventually located bow of Jantina (Kostas Thoctarides)

“You searched for three years?”

“Whenever I could, yes. It turned out that the bow had sunk immediately, but the rest of the vessel continued to power ahead before finally going down.

“Finding the bow was crucial – not only did it confirm the wreck’s identity, as it had a unique net-cutting mechanism, but it also revealed that the torpedo-hatches were closed. That meant that the crew had been taken completely by surprise by HMS Torbay"

The ROV circles a wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)
The ROV circles a wreck (Kostas Thoctarides)

“Persistence has to be the key to your success,” I remarked.

“Absolutely,” he replied enthusiastically. “It took me only 25 years to find the submarine HMS Triumph in 2023!”

I knew the story well – Kostas had eventually found spent torpedoes on the seafloor, which helped him to discover the historically important wreck. 

Following the German invasion of Greece in April 1941 and the subsequent evacuation of British and Commonwealth forces, there had been a scramble to evacuate stranded soldiers while simultaneously establishing a covert network of local spies and informants to sabotage the Axis occupation. 

- загуба на Triumph in early 1942 during a top-secret MI9/SOE mission known as Operation Isinglass dealt a severe blow to British intelligence operations in the region, not least because of the political infighting it caused.

Затворен люк на машинното отделение на HMS Triumph (ROV услуги)
Closed engine-room hatch on HMS Triumph (Kostas Thoctarides)

Търсене онлайн

I wondered if the Internet had proved helpful in Kostas’s researches. “Only in a limited way, as most primary source materials are still archived only on paper,” he said. 

“Let me give you an example: On 22 October, 1943, during operations near the island of Kalymnos, the Greek destroyer RHN Адриас struck a mine that tore off its entire bow, but it didn’t sink.

“The destroyer sent in for rescue, HMS Hurworth, hit the same minefield and sank, leaving the badly damaged Адриас to rescue its survivors as well as its own crew. 

“Against all odds, Адриас famously managed to limp back to Alexandria, Egypt, all the while avoiding Luftwaffe attacks, eventually arriving on 6 December to a hero’s welcome – understandably.”

Another ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)
Another ROV view (Kostas Thoctarides)

Kostas reached for a large file, pulling out an old chart that he carefully unfolded on the table before me. It showed a series of meticulously plotted parallel lines, each connected by a 180° turn.

“After the war, the captain of the Адриас, Ioannis Toumbas, was tasked with clearing the very same minefield that had crippled his ship,” he went on. “This is the chart from that mine-sweeping operation, and it eventually helped me locate the missing bow of the Адриас.” From his tone, the discovery had been not just a historical triumph but a deeply personal one.

“Such charts are not on the Internet – even knowledge of them isn’t online – so a real researcher still has to get his or her hands dirty, so to speak,” he concluded with a smile.

Father and daughter team (Kostas Thoctarides)
Father and daughter team (Kostas Thoctarides)

The 8th Submarine: HMS танкист

“And your latest discovery? Can you tell me a little more about HMS танкист?” I asked. 

“Well, after 81 years it has been found – although it was no small feat and took many attempts and countless hours of meticulous research.” 

Отворен люк на бойната кула на HMS Trooper – телеграфът на машинното отделение на мостика е в позиция наполовина напред
Open hatch of HMS Trooper’s conning tower (Kostas Thoctarides)

The submarine lies at a depth of 253m between the islands of Ikaria and Donousa. “It’s broken into three distinct sections: the bow, midsection and stern. The condition of the wreck indicates a violent sinking due to a mine detonation.”

Twisted wreckage (Kostas Thoctarides)
Twisted wreckage (Kostas Thoctarides)

“Mines seem to have been the bane of submarines,” I commented. 

“Yes, indeed. They were almost impossible to detect, especially from a submarine. You wouldn’t know they were there unless you snagged a cable or it struck the hull – by then, it was already too late. They claimed the lives of so many. 

“All 64 crew-members aboard the танкист lost their lives, and a crucial part of discovery is ensuring that their resting place remains undisturbed. Finding танкист not only resolved an eight-decade-old mystery, but also serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by those brave men.”

Ripples of reflection

Thinking about the next wreck to find (Kostas Thoctarides)
Thinking about the next wreck to find (Kostas Thoctarides)

For Kostas, his discoveries are not just about solving mysteries – they’re about preserving stories that might otherwise be lost to time. His work serves as a bridge between history and the present, reminding us of the profound connections we share with those who came before, and of the importance of honouring their legacies through exploration and knowledge. 

Scuba and remote diving allow us to explore these underwater realms, enabling us to recover and safeguard a rich history that would otherwise remain hidden from us forever.

Kostas Thoctarides runs the companies ROV услуги и Синята планета център за гмуркане в Лаврио близо до Атина.

ROSS J ROBERTSON, an Advanced Open Water and Nitrox Diver, is an author and educator with a keen interest in Aegean shipwrecks and Greek WW2 history. Bringing these elements together in numerous magazine and newspaper articles, he is also the curator of the website ww2stories.org 

DR KONSTANTINOS GIANNAKOS, a retired infantry major, writes for Военна история magazine (Govostis Publications), the website slpress.gr, and ww2stories.org, focusing on Anglo-Greek topics during WW2.

Също в Divernet: Misheard voice threw HMS танкист sub wreck-hunters for 25 years, Гръцки подловец намира липсващ лък, Непреклонно преследване: Намирането на подводница HMS от WW2 Triumph, Под-ловецът проследява HMS Triumph край Гърция, Трагични останки от Втората световна война, разположени на 2 м от Хидра, Мистериозна останка открита край гръцки остров, Гръцки ловец на останки разгадава мистерията от 1959 г

Latest Подкаст епизод от Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Как се справяте с последващите гмуркания, когато последното ви е било много стресиращо поради недостиг на въздух? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ВРЪЗКИ Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Партнираме си с https://www.scuba.com и https ://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичките ви основни неща. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Как се справяте с последващите гмуркания, когато последното ви е било много стресиращо поради недостиг на въздух?
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз
ВРЪЗКИ

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Връщате ли се във водата след лошо гмуркане? #AskMark #scuba

Връзка към уебсайта на Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -предавка ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за ревюта на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за доклади за пътуване: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственият Dive Show в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане. 00:00 Въведение 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Разопаковане 03:51 Спецификации 09:40 Преглед

Връзка към уебсайта Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.
00: 00 Въведение
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Разопаковане
03:51 Спецификации
09:40 Преглед

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Преглед #Разопаковане #Преглед

Тази седмица в подкаста, професионалните водачи за гмуркане във Филипините са в гореща вода след сигнал, че някои приемат заплащане за гравиране на имена в корали, което накара властите да учетворят паричната награда за всякаква информация за виновниците. LL cool J наскоро каза пред Guardian, че анаматронната акула в Deep Blue Sea почти го е удавила. А бивш водолаз от ВМС реши да стане първият, преплувал Ламанша на гърба си. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на съоръжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт с ревюта на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

Тази седмица в подкаста професионалните водачи за гмуркане във Филипините са на въоръжение след информация, че някои приемат заплащане за гравиране на имена в корали, което накара властите да учетворят паричната награда за всяка информация за виновниците. LL cool J наскоро каза пред Guardian, че анаматронната акула в Deep Blue Sea почти го е удавила. А бивш водолаз от ВМС реши да стане първият, преплувал Ламанша на гърба си.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Водачите бяха платени на Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Зареди още... Запиши се

НЕКА ПОДДЪРЖАМЕ ВРЪЗКА!

Получавайте седмичен преглед на всички новини и статии на Divernet Маска за гмуркане
Ние не спам! Прочетете нашите декларация за поверителност за повече информация.

Запиши се
Известие за
гост

0 Коментари
Повечето гласували
Най-новите -старите
Вградени отзиви
Вижте всички коментари
Скорошни Коментари
К Стърнс: Wakatobi разширява защитата на кораловия риф
Orca Dive: 10 най-добри съвета за подводна фотография
Джон Драйдън: Шокът на Лузитания
Ghost Diver: Откачен маркуч причини смъртта на водолаза Scapa
Бони Гаглър: 52 любими местни места за гмуркане на професионални водолази
Последни новини
Хо, хо, хо! Vobster Santas се завръща през декември Хо, хо, хо! Vobster Santas се завръща през декември
Уникален изследователски кораб FLIP, предназначен за скрап, се присъедини към DEEP Уникален изследователски кораб FLIP, предназначен за скрап, се присъедини към DEEP
Летяща риба игла уби италиански сърфист Летяща риба игла уби италиански сърфист
Гмуркане на смъртните случаи, казва BSAC – но има и добри новини Гмуркане на смъртните случаи, казва BSAC – но има и добри новини
Хиляди артикули от корабокрушения в Обединеното кралство се продават Хиляди артикули от корабокрушения в Обединеното кралство се продават
Quake скри корабокрушение – но науката го откри Quake скри корабокрушение – но науката го откри

Свържете се с нас

Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube

Снимките без авторство в този сайт са собственост на фотографа.
Свържете се със списание DIVER за повече.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Всички права запазени.

0
Бихте искали вашите мисли, моля коментирайте.x