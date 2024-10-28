Най-големият онлайн ресурс за гмуркачи
Търсене
Затворете това поле за търсене.

Hurricane delayed diver’s climatic artificial reef

Следвайте Divernet в Google Новини
Абонирайте се за нашия седмичен бюлетин
Divers working on the Carriacou installation (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Divers working on the Carriacou installation (Jason deCaires Taylor)

With his latest work, British diver-sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor intended to highlight the effects of climate change – and the Caribbean underwater installation has already done so, because it was catastrophic weather conditions that put the project on hold from July until now.

Severe damage caused by the category five Hurricane Beryl this summer took priority over art in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the small islands to the north of Grenada where the new 4m-deep installation was to be located.

Сега Един свят по течението is finally in place, however, and the dramatic circumstances are giving scuba divers and snorkellers even more to think about than was originally foreseen.

Preparing to submerge (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Preparing to submerge (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Going down (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Going down (Jason deCaires Taylor)

The British underwater sculptor and photographer started on the project in 2023, conscious of the vulnerability of “Small Island Developing States” (SIDS) to rising sea levels, warming oceans, coastal erosion and the mounting threat of extreme weather events.

Jason deCaires Taylor on site
Jason deCaires Taylor on site

“Tragically, the installation has now become a living testament to these themes, as the effects of climate change unfolded in real time, midway through the project,” says Taylor.

A World Adrift (Jason deCaires Taylor)
A World Adrift (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Origami flotilla (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Origami flotilla (Jason deCaires Taylor)

Fragile fleet

Един свят по течението consists of a monumental but fragile fleet of 30 origami-shaped boats sailed by figures that were modelled on local schoolchildren – all of whom became for a time climate refugees when they were left homeless by the storm.

At only 4m deep, scuba is not necessary (Jason deCaires Taylor)
At only 4m deep, scuba is not necessary (Jason deCaires Taylor)

Sculpted from marine-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral green cement, the boats and their occupants are designed to function as artificial reefs that will host a variety of marine life. The sails also carry global temperature data, while the rigging doubles as coral and sponge nurseries to aid species recovery.

Sails carry global temperature data (Jason deCaires Taylor)
Sails carry global temperature data (Jason deCaires Taylor)
The boats' rigging serves as a nursery for corals and sponges (Jason deCaires Taylor)
The boats' rigging serves as a nursery for corals and sponges (Jason deCaires Taylor)

The installation is the second Taylor has created for Grenada – he started his successful career there back in 2006 with the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, and last year added a new series of 25 sculptures at that site based on Grenada’s cultural heritage.

After Molinere, Taylor went on to install artworks at numerous locations worldwide, including Mexico, Australia, Cyprus and the Canary Islands.  He photographs his sculptures before and after sinking and later to record the various picturesque stages of marine-life colonisation.

YouTube видео

Taylor's hope is now that the Carriacou installation will encourage divers and snorkellers to return to the area, which has a number of scuba-diving sites, helping to drive its economic recovery and create a new sanctuary for marine life.

Също в Divernet: SCULPTURE FOR KENT RIVER – GRENADA DIVER-DRAW DUE SOON, Гмурзачът, който обича да оставя следаПОСЛАНИЕТО НА ВОДОЛАЗ-СКУЛПТОР ДО ВОДНИТЕ КОМПАНИИКОРАЛОВ КАРНАВАЛ ПОДПРАВЯ ПОДВОДНИЯ ПАРК НА ГРЕНАДА

Latest Подкаст епизод от Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Как се справяте с последващите гмуркания, когато последното ви е било много стресиращо поради недостиг на въздух? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver ВРЪЗКИ Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Партнираме си с https://www.scuba.com и https ://www.mikesdivestore.com за всичките ви основни неща. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Как се справяте с последващите гмуркания, когато последното ви е било много стресиращо поради недостиг на въздух?
#водолазно гмуркане #гмуркане #водолаз
ВРЪЗКИ

Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Връщате ли се във водата след лошо гмуркане? #AskMark #scuba

Връзка към уебсайта на Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -предавка ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за ревюта на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт за доклади за пътуване: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственият Dive Show в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане. 00:00 Въведение 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Разопаковане 03:51 Спецификации 09:40 Преглед

Връзка към уебсайта Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.
00: 00 Въведение
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Разопаковане
03:51 Спецификации
09:40 Преглед

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Преглед #Разопаковане #Преглед

Тази седмица в подкаста, професионалните водачи за гмуркане във Филипините са в гореща вода след сигнал, че някои приемат заплащане за гравиране на имена в корали, което накара властите да учетворят паричната награда за всякаква информация за виновниците. LL cool J наскоро каза пред Guardian, че анаматронната акула в Deep Blue Sea почти го е удавила. А бивш водолаз от ВМС реши да стане първият, преплувал Ламанша на гърба си. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Покупки на съоръжения: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, Уебсайт с ревюта на водолазно оборудване: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Уебсайт за гмуркане, подводна фотография, съвети и съвети, доклади за пътувания : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ В СОЦИАЛНИТЕ МРЕЖИ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала. Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

Тази седмица в подкаста професионалните водачи за гмуркане във Филипините са на въоръжение след информация, че някои приемат заплащане за гравиране на имена в корали, което накара властите да учетворят паричната награда за всяка информация за виновниците. LL cool J наскоро каза пред Guardian, че анаматронната акула в Deep Blue Sea почти го е удавила. А бивш водолаз от ВМС реши да стане първият, преплувал Ламанша на гърба си.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Станете фен: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Покупки на оборудване: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
НАШИТЕ УЕБСАЙТОВЕ

Уебсайт: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Гмуркане, подводна фотография, препоръки и съвети, прегледи на водолазно оборудване
Уебсайт: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Новини за гмуркане, подводна фотография, подсказки и съвети, репортажи за пътувания
Уебсайт: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Единственото шоу за гмуркане в Обединеното кралство
Уебсайт: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ За реклама в рамките на нашите марки
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
СЛЕДВАЙТЕ НИ СОЦИАЛНИ МЕДИИ

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Ние си партнираме с https://www.scuba.com и https://www.mikesdivestore.com за всички ваши основни принадлежности. Обмислете използването на партньорската връзка по-горе, за да подкрепите канала.

Информацията в това видео не е предназначена, нито се подразбира като заместител на професионалното обучение по гмуркане. Цялото съдържание, включително текст, графики, изображения и информация, съдържащо се в този видеоклип, е само за обща информация и не замества обучението от квалифициран инструктор по гмуркане.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Водачите бяха платени на Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Зареди още... Запиши се

НЕКА ПОДДЪРЖАМЕ ВРЪЗКА!

Получавайте седмичен преглед на всички новини и статии на Divernet Маска за гмуркане
Ние не спам! Прочетете нашите декларация за поверителност за повече информация.

Запиши се
Известие за
гост

0 Коментари
Повечето гласували
Най-новите -старите
Вградени отзиви
Вижте всички коментари
Скорошни Коментари
Бъд продава: Призрачни кораби на Големите езера част-2
К Стърнс: Wakatobi разширява защитата на кораловия риф
Orca Dive: 10 най-добри съвета за подводна фотография
Джон Драйдън: Шокът на Лузитания
Ghost Diver: Откачен маркуч причини смъртта на водолаза Scapa
Последни новини
Областният треньор почина след грешка на дихателния апарат Областният треньор почина след грешка на дихателния апарат
Хо, хо, хо! Vobster Santas се завръща през декември Хо, хо, хо! Vobster Santas се завръща през декември
Уникален изследователски кораб FLIP, предназначен за скрап, се присъедини към DEEP Уникален изследователски кораб FLIP, предназначен за скрап, се присъедини към DEEP
Летяща риба игла уби италиански сърфист Летяща риба игла уби италиански сърфист
Гмуркане на смъртните случаи, казва BSAC – но има и добри новини Гмуркане на смъртните случаи, казва BSAC – но има и добри новини
Хиляди артикули от корабокрушения в Обединеното кралство се продават Хиляди артикули от корабокрушения в Обединеното кралство се продават

Свържете се с нас

Facebook X-туитър Instagram Youtube

Снимките без авторство в този сайт са собственост на фотографа.
Свържете се със списание DIVER за повече.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Всички права запазени.

0
Бихте искали вашите мисли, моля коментирайте.x